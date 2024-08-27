TD Cowen Raises Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Price Target to $60.00

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Cowen from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.92% from the company’s previous close.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Vericel in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Vericel from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Vericel from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Vericel from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Vericel in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Get Vericel alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on VCEL

Vericel Trading Up 5.5 %

VCEL stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.67. 175,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,313. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5,238.00 and a beta of 1.70. Vericel has a 1-year low of $30.18 and a 1-year high of $54.08.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.59 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vericel will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vericel

In other news, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 6,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $304,875.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,924.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $772,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,739,578.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 6,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $304,875.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,924.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,791 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,269. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vericel

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vericel by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Vericel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Vericel by 319.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vericel by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period.

Vericel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.