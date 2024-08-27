TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Gap Down to $4.78

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.78, but opened at $4.67. TeraWulf shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 1,583,249 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WULF. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $4.20 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average of $3.13.

In other news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $227,487.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 337,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TeraWulf in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

