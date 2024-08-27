Terra (LUNA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $307.75 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 27th. In the last seven days, Terra has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a total market capitalization of $307.75 million and approximately $35.19 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000634 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000370 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 833,647,692 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

