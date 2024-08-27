The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 939,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,649 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.65% of AZEK worth $39,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in AZEK by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 58.9% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AZEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AZEK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZEK has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lowered AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AZEK from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.24.

AZEK Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:AZEK traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.16. 47,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,062. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. AZEK had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. AZEK’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AZEK

In related news, Director Pamela J. Edwards bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.70 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela J. Edwards purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.70 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,123.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $560,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,932,790 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AZEK

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.