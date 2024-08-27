The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a growth of 291.8% from the July 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
The Coretec Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CRTG traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 284,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,411. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. The Coretec Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.06.
About The Coretec Group
