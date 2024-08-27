The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a growth of 291.8% from the July 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

The Coretec Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CRTG traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 284,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,411. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. The Coretec Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.06.

Get The Coretec Group alerts:

About The Coretec Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Coretec Group Inc, together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, engages in developing, testing, and providing various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. The company's technologies and products are used in oil/gas, renewable energy, energy conservation, and distributed energy industries, as well as in anti-counterfeit packaging, medical device, electronic, photonic, display, and lighting market applications.

Receive News & Ratings for The Coretec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coretec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.