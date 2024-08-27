The Gabelli Utility Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GUT)

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Price Performance

Shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 222,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,457. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.81. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $6.89.

Get The Gabelli Utility Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.