The Gabelli Utility Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GUT)

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Price Performance
Shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 222,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,457. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.81. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $6.89.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile
