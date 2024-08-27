The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Gap Up to $6.83

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.83, but opened at $7.31. The Hain Celestial Group shares last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 2,561,008 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HAIN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.78.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Up 30.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average is $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $798.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 54,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 125.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.