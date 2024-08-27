The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Director Sells $5,865,048.00 in Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 97,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total transaction of $5,865,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,878,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,814,274.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

JOE traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $59.67. The stock had a trading volume of 90,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,386. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.42. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 1.27. The St. Joe Company has a 12-month low of $45.93 and a 12-month high of $64.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 18.32%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 72,300.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 100.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

