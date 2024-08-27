The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 724,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $71,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,769,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,815,185,000 after buying an additional 2,325,582 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $1,938,647,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $1,490,492,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,040,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,473,252,000 after acquiring an additional 293,482 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,943,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $897,758,000 after purchasing an additional 211,397 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,369,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,574,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.36 and its 200-day moving average is $104.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.09 billion, a PE ratio of 98.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.95.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

