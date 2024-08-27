Theta Fuel Achieves Market Cap of $388.78 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0584 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $388.78 million and $5.96 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00040187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00012949 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007708 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,661,646,744 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

