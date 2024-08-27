Theta Fuel Market Capitalization Hits $407.87 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0612 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $407.87 million and $6.57 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00041369 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00007839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00007839 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,661,277,741 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.