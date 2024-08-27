Tnf LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Tnf LLC reduced its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COMT. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,362. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.79. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $29.82. The stock has a market cap of $947.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

