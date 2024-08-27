Tnf LLC Purchases 485 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Tnf LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises about 2.4% of Tnf LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $6,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.38. 1,487,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,593. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $100.84 and a 1-year high of $158.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

