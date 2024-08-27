Tnf LLC Sells 4,292 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Tnf LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,292 shares during the quarter. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EQ LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 226,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $90.25. 2,781,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.37.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

