Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Shares Up 1.3%

Tofutti Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Free Report) was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Tofutti Brands Trading Up 1.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.66 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.28 million during the quarter. Tofutti Brands had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 7.69%.

About Tofutti Brands

Tofutti Brands Inc engages in the development, production, and marketing of dairy free, vegan frozen desserts, cheeses, and other food products under the TOFUTTI brand in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate wafers; ice cream sandwiches; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, dips, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products.

