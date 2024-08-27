Toncoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $18.19 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 27th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion and approximately $707.14 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $5.33 or 0.00008945 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded down 19.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,562.52 or 1.00015089 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007850 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007671 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012138 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00056516 BTC.

Toncoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,111,084,513 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,111,078,558.459076 with 2,534,748,115.8496175 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.38531236 USD and is down -6.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 531 active market(s) with $982,825,095.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

