Tony Pitt Acquires 242,727 Shares of 360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) Stock

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2024

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGPGet Free Report) insider Tony Pitt purchased 242,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.60 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of A$145,636.20 ($98,402.84).

Tony Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, June 19th, Tony Pitt bought 189,000 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.62 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of A$117,180.00 ($79,175.68).
  • On Wednesday, June 12th, Tony Pitt acquired 527,766 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.63 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$329,853.75 ($222,874.16).
  • On Friday, June 14th, Tony Pitt acquired 219,000 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.64 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$139,941.00 ($94,554.73).
  • On Monday, June 17th, Tony Pitt acquired 400,000 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.64 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$256,000.00 ($172,972.97).

360 Capital Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 26.66 and a current ratio of 3.88.

360 Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. 360 Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

360 Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, investment and funds management group, focused on strategic and active investment management of real estate assets. Led by a highly experienced team, the Group operates in Australian and New Zealand investing across real estate equity and credit opportunities.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for 360 Capital Group (ASX:TGP)

Receive News & Ratings for 360 Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.