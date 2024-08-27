Tony Pitt Acquires 242,727 Shares of 360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) Stock

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP – Get Free Report) insider Tony Pitt purchased 242,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.60 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of A$145,636.20 ($98,402.84).

Tony Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 19th, Tony Pitt bought 189,000 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.62 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of A$117,180.00 ($79,175.68).

On Wednesday, June 12th, Tony Pitt acquired 527,766 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.63 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$329,853.75 ($222,874.16).

On Friday, June 14th, Tony Pitt acquired 219,000 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.64 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$139,941.00 ($94,554.73).

On Monday, June 17th, Tony Pitt acquired 400,000 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.64 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$256,000.00 ($172,972.97).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 26.66 and a current ratio of 3.88.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. 360 Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, investment and funds management group, focused on strategic and active investment management of real estate assets. Led by a highly experienced team, the Group operates in Australian and New Zealand investing across real estate equity and credit opportunities.

