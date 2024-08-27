Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the July 31st total of 48,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TCJH stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.26. 12,460,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,706. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34. Top KingWin has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $2.14.

Top KingWin Ltd provides corporate business training, corporate consulting, and advisory and transaction services in the People's Republic of China. It serves entrepreneurs and executives in small and medium enterprises. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. Top KingWin Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Xu Ruilin Capital CO., Ltd.

