Traders Buy High Volume of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 81,775 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 135% compared to the typical volume of 34,793 call options.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MSOS traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,281,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,216,006. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.77. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36.

Institutional Trading of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSOS. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,496,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,538,000 after buying an additional 493,042 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,059,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,686 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the second quarter worth about $11,721,000. JW Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 872,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after purchasing an additional 171,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 694,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 34,147 shares during the period.

About AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

