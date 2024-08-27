Traynor Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 674 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,625 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Community Bank bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $4.27 on Friday, hitting $328.80. 1,771,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,582,902. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The company has a market cap of $176.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $248.38 and a 52 week high of $346.85.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.89.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

