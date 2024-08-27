Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.34

Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.34 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.32 ($0.02), with a volume of 60626 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.34 ($0.02).

Tufton Oceanic Assets Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Tufton Oceanic Assets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. Tufton Oceanic Assets’s payout ratio is 8,333.33%.

About Tufton Oceanic Assets

