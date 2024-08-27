Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Shares Down 12%

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Free Report) were down 12% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 6,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Tullow Oil Trading Down 12.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

