Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives $61.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. HSBC upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.7 %

TSN stock opened at $63.46 on Monday. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.65, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.96.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently -110.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,550,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662,332 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,439,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,827,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $89,286,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,369,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Free Report

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.