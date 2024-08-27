UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the July 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
UCB Trading Up 0.1 %
UCBJY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,381. UCB has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $90.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.84.
UCB Company Profile
