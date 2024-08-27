UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the July 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

UCB Trading Up 0.1 %

UCBJY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,381. UCB has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $90.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.84.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases worldwide. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

