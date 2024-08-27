Ultra (UOS) Trading 13.6% Higher Over Last Week

Ultra (UOS) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Ultra has a total market cap of $41.37 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,092.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $339.62 or 0.00546963 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00040455 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00071202 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00007969 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,413,132 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 384,413,132.0695 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.09486595 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $996,042.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.