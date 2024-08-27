UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Short Interest Down 61.6% in August

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a drop of 61.6% from the July 31st total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 480,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
UniCredit Stock Performance
Shares of UNCRY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.33. 83,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,178. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.77. UniCredit has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $21.24.
About UniCredit
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than UniCredit
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.