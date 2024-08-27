Uniswap Price Tops $6.02 on Major Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $6.02 or 0.00009712 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $3.61 billion and $95.67 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009458 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.67 or 0.00102755 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,126,150 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,126,149.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.30032706 USD and is down -5.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1082 active market(s) with $107,718,810.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

