United National Bank (OTCMKTS:UNBK) Trading 13.8% Higher

United National Bank (OTCMKTS:UNBK – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 13.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.50 and last traded at $47.25. Approximately 2,149 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 267% from the average daily volume of 585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.51.

United National Bank Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.17.

United National Bank Company Profile

United National Bank offers various banking products and services in the Grady County. The company offers checking and savings accounts; credit cards; individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposits; business and merchant accounts; mortgage loans; direct deposit and SMS guardian services; and safe deposit boxes.

