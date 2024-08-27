United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Shares Down 1%

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $127.75 and last traded at $128.00. 380,848 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,234,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.26.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $109.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.79.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

In related news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 869.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

