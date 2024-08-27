USDX [Kava] (USDX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $293,473.55

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001328 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $87.55 million and approximately $293,473.55 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDX [Kava] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,075.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $321.50 or 0.00544225 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00040050 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00069759 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007697 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.78058839 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $299,314.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.