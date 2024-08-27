Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Boosts Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 31.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,990 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,634 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 14.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,868,620,000 after buying an additional 3,727,251 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 496.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,511,250 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $333,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,504 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,054,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $201,935,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $189,055,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ EA traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,477,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,170. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.80 and a 200 day moving average of $136.96. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $153.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,496,023.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,496,023.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $106,304.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,232,017.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,986 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,726 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.28.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

