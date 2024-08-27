Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Hits New 12-Month High at $218.48

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $218.48 and last traded at $218.48, with a volume of 9083 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $217.84.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.63.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

