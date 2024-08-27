Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 183,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,444 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.57% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $37,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,545.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 794,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,771,000 after purchasing an additional 764,187 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 854.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,794,000 after acquiring an additional 200,830 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,035,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 187,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,698,000 after purchasing an additional 92,687 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,262,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $217.72. 45,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,469. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.64 and its 200-day moving average is $203.63. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $218.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

