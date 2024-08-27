Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.18. 1,045,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,439. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $194.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.84. The firm has a market cap of $83.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

