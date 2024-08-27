Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 177,434 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 203,381 shares.The stock last traded at $44.67 and had previously closed at $44.77.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

