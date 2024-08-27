Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Acquired by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,782 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 3.8% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $10,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 66,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 199,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 12,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 610,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,193,000 after buying an additional 19,369 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGIT traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $60.17. 1,394,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,560. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.36. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $60.55.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1847 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.