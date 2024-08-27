Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Position Lowered by Brown Financial Advisory

Brown Financial Advisory trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 accounts for 2.4% of Brown Financial Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VONE. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 12.5% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 23.5% in the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 4.5% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 7.3% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

VONE stock traded up $2.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $254.69. 32,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,756. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.19. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52 week low of $185.74 and a 52 week high of $255.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.814 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

