Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,050 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $25,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tillman Hartley LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 68,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 110,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $563,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 963,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,430,000 after purchasing an additional 87,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $58.80. 2,124,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,411. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.01. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $58.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

