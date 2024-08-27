Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,341,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,307,000 after purchasing an additional 47,612 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 881,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,070,000 after purchasing an additional 33,321 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 826,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,548,000 after purchasing an additional 49,428 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 783,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 766,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VBK traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.63. 41,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,608. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.70. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $268.30. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

