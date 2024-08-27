Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Down 84.3% in August

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 84.3% from the July 31st total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the second quarter worth about $187,000.

Get Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund alerts:

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $78.62. The stock had a trading volume of 25,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,057. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $70.30 and a 52-week high of $78.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.08.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.279 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.