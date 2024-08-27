Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $745,000. Brio Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 533.5% in the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 99,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,772,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,407. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $279.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.88. The company has a market capitalization of $415.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

