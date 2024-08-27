Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,583 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $10,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 16,580.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 187,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,063,000 after buying an additional 186,199 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 5,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VEEV. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.41.

VEEV stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.25. 831,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,119. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.16. The company has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.72 and a twelve month high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $650.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.73 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.34%. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

