Venom (VENOM) Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Venom (VENOM) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last week, Venom has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. Venom has a market capitalization of $253.17 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venom coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Venom

Venom was first traded on March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,226,096,481 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. The official website for Venom is venom.foundation. The official message board for Venom is medium.com/@venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation.

Venom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,226,096,481.146175 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.15032367 USD and is down -4.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $2,559,123.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venom using one of the exchanges listed above.

