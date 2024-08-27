VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

VersaBank Stock Performance

Shares of VersaBank stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,138. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.73. VersaBank has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $13.41. The company has a market cap of $340.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Get VersaBank alerts:

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $21.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 million. VersaBank had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 17.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VersaBank will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VersaBank

About VersaBank

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBNK. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VersaBank by 17.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 60,881 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VersaBank by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 330,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in VersaBank by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 195,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in VersaBank by 287.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 124,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 92,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in VersaBank by 52.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 34,462 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.