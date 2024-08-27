VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of VersaBank stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,138. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.73. VersaBank has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $13.41. The company has a market cap of $340.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.77.
VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $21.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 million. VersaBank had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 17.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VersaBank will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.
VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.
