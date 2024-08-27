Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $102.00

Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 102 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 100.50 ($1.33), with a volume of 1357658 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.30 ($1.30).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 132 ($1.74) price objective on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 92.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 86.10. The company has a market cap of £327.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,512.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, insider Mark Radcliffe sold 2,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.32), for a total value of £2,700,000 ($3,560,596.07). Corporate insiders own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Victorian Plumbing Group plc operates as an online retailer of bathroom products and accessories in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Skelmersdale, the United Kingdom.

