Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC) Insider Sells £2,700,000 in Stock

Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC – Get Free Report) insider Mark Radcliffe sold 2,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.32), for a total value of £2,700,000 ($3,560,596.07).

Victorian Plumbing Group Price Performance

Shares of Victorian Plumbing Group stock traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 100.50 ($1.33). 1,357,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,420. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.32. The stock has a market cap of £327.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,483.75, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 92.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 86.10. Victorian Plumbing Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 72 ($0.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 102 ($1.35).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 132 ($1.74) target price on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Victorian Plumbing Group Company Profile

Victorian Plumbing Group plc operates as an online retailer of bathroom products and accessories in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Skelmersdale, the United Kingdom.

