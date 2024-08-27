VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 3,125.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CSF traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.64. 16,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,290. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.49. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.31. The stock has a market cap of $42.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.70.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.
