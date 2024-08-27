VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 3,125.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSF traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.64. 16,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,290. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.49. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.31. The stock has a market cap of $42.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.70.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSF. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 494.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 11,521 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,086,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.