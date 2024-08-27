Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,966 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.9% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in Visa by 970.0% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.50.

Visa Stock Performance

V traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $268.98. 1,311,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,127,559. The stock has a market cap of $491.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.78 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

