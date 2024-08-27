Vsee Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSEE) Short Interest Update

Vsee Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSEE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,500 shares, an increase of 246.3% from the July 31st total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Vsee Health Stock Performance
VSEE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,397. Vsee Health has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $33.08.
About Vsee Health
