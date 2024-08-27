Vsee Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSEE) Short Interest Update

Vsee Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSEE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,500 shares, an increase of 246.3% from the July 31st total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Vsee Health Stock Performance

VSEE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,397. Vsee Health has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $33.08.

Get Vsee Health alerts:

About Vsee Health

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Telemedicine shouldn’t be another EMR nightmare, and doctors don’t need more apps they won’t use. That’s why we’ve made it easy for anyone to create a unified telehealth experience that’s as simple and accessible as shopping online. Telehealth improves care outcomes, lowers costs, increases access, and alleviates clinician shortages.

Receive News & Ratings for Vsee Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vsee Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.