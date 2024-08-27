WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Short Interest Up 222.2% in August

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 497,400 shares, a growth of 222.2% from the July 31st total of 154,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 945,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of WalkMe from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of WalkMe from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on WalkMe from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on WalkMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WalkMe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Shares of WKME traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.84. The company had a trading volume of 142,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,104. WalkMe has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 0.15.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.61 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WKME. Circumference Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the fourth quarter worth $977,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new stake in WalkMe in the 4th quarter valued at $6,083,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in WalkMe by 74.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 256,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 109,187 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of WalkMe by 203.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 59,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 40,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the first quarter worth about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.

